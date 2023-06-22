Selena Gomez opts for all-black chic ensemble for dinner outing in Paris; DETAILS here

Selena Gomez is currently busy with shooting for her next project, Emilia Perez in Paris. She stars along Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña in this musical crime comedy. The Wolves singer has also taken time to do touristy things with her friends in Paris, ranging from posing in front of the Eiffel tower to trying different food in this French city.

Recently, Gomez stepped out for dinner in a Parisian style outfit. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez in Paris

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez was photographed leaving Manko restaurant in Paris. The singer opted for a casual yet stylish look in an all-black ensemble.

Selena Gomez in Paris (Image via Instagram)

Gomez opted for a black belted trench coat over a matching midi dress. She paired her outfit with matching pointed-toe heels and sunglasses along with numerous gold earrings. The singer styled her brunette hair in a bun as she opted for a natural makeup look with red lips. She completed her ensemble with red manicure. Gomez flashed a pretty smile as she stepped out of the restaurant.  

Besides filming for Emilia Perez, Selena Gomez has been busy on multiple fronts. Previously the singer assured her fans that her new album is in works with an Instagram post. Reportedly she has also signed up for two more food shows following the success of the first one. Gomez has also been focusing on building her beauty brand - Rare Beauty.  

In an interview with The Wrap Selena Gomez also opened up about the work life balance while working on so many projects. She said, “I don’t think balance is consistent for me because of my lifestyle. The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve understood that this is my job and this is what I want to do with my life, so I want to enjoy it. And I make time for the things that are important.”

