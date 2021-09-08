Selena Gomez pokes fun at her OWN 2018 Met Gala look; Reveals hilarious incident with self tanner

Selena Gomez recently looked back at some of her most popular fashion and beauty moments while talking to Vogue and revealed one of her least favourite looks. The 29-year-old singer and actress opened up about “a funny story about a little self-tanner.” Looking back at her 2018 Met appearance, Gomez said: “For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some colour. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even. As the evening kept going on it was getting a little darker and darker,” she continued, adding that she “didn’t notice” how deep the tan was getting.

“I’m at the Met Gala — basically one of the most prestigious, beautiful events and I’m walking trying to look all beautiful…I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange,” she quipped with a laugh.

“I was like, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive about this,’” she recalled thinking.

“So I had my security take a video of me, because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there. And so I’m running to my car. I’m literally just hauling ass to my car and then gonna put it online. I was saying this is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos,” she said.

If you’ve forgotten the 2018 Met, the theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." And Selena seemingly took the theme to heart, while her dress was undoubtedly celestial, her beauty look was inspired by Christian iconography, some of which is now displayed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibit and features Mediterranean complexions and figures with warm, olive skin.

