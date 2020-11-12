Selena Gomez to portray Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez Lavado in her upcoming biopic: Report

Selena Gomez will reportedly essay the role of Peruvian mountaineer and social entrepreneur Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in an upcoming biopic. Scroll down for details.

Selena Gomez has a big new movie role! The 28-year-old Stars Dance singer will be playing Peruvian mountaineer and social entrepreneur Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in an upcoming biopic called In the Shadow of the Mountain, THR reported on Wednesday (November 11). The film is “based on the upcoming memoir of the same name by Vásquez-Lavado, who became the first Peruvian woman to summit Mt. Everest and the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits, a challenge to climb the highest mountain on each continent.

She was also a victim of childhood assault and neglect who found healing and power in mountaineering. “Vásquez-Lavado’s work in survivor circles has been heralded, particularly her efforts to organize treks to Mt. Everest’s base camp for other women who have endured abuse,” THR added.

Elgin James will write and direct the film, produced by Oscar-winner Donna Gigliotti. “Silvia is a force of nature. Scott and I are so excited to work with Elgin and Selena to tell this story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity,” said Donna.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez jams to Miley Cyrus' Party in the USA after Joe Biden, Kamala Harris win; Reveals tearing up

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×