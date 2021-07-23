Selena Gomez poses for a CUTE snap with her furry friend as she thanks fans for all the 'birthday love'

Selena Gomez celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, July 22 and fans celebrated it in the sweetest manner as they sent her warm wishes on social media. In a post-birthday snap, Gomez posed for a picture with her adorable furry friend, who was seen donning a festive birthday cap. The singer in her post thanked her fans for making her birthday special with their messages. Gomez also shared a link for a donation to help raise funds for a mental health cause.

In the post shared by Gomez, the Wolves singer was seen posing alongside her dog Daisy. Sharing the same, Selena wrote, "Thank you for all of the birthday love already. You guys are the best!" Further mentioning about the Rare Impact Fund which she launched last year, Gomez wrote, "For my birthday this year, I would be so grateful if you’re able to donate to the Rare Impact Fund which helps to provide mental health services to those who need it most."

Check out Selena Gomez's post here:

In relation to her fund and why she wants to raise donations for mental health resources, the singer further added on her Rare website, "Taking care of my mental health—just like my physical health—takes work, but when I do, I am happier, I am healthier, and more in control of my emotions and thoughts. I wish more people talked about mental health when I was younger so I could have learned and understood what was going on with my own health earlier on."

Selena had recently made the headlines for her interaction with Britney Spears on Instagram after she sent the pop icon a Rare Beauty package which the Toxic singer shared on her social media and also thanked Gomez for. Selena later responded to Spears writing, "This makes me so happy! I hope you enjoy it- love you so much."

