Selena Gomez poses in front of Eiffel Tower with friends amid filming for Emilia Perez: Check out photos

Selena Gomez seems to be having the time of her life in Paris! The singer has been shooting for Emilia Perez, a musical crime comedy in Paris and has also enjoyed some downtime with her friends.

Previously, the Wolves singer was also seen attending Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour looking chic in a black leather coat and flip flops with her hair tied back in a bun. She also happily chatted with her fans during the fun event.

Now, the new Instagram pictures shared shows Selena Gomez and her friends enjoying touristy things in Paris. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez in Paris

Amid shooting for Emilia Perez, Selena Gomez enjoyed quality time with her friends in Paris this week. Her pal Caroline Franklin shared a new post on Instagram in which Selena Gomez posed for a smiling group photo in front of the iconic landmark – Eiffel Tower. In the stunning picture, Gomez was wearing a tan turtleneck sweater with a matching trench coat. She accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings and kept her hair down. In the picture, Selena Gomez’s friends were cozied up next to her, smiling and making kissy faces for the photo. The amazing snap was captioned, ‘Wee weee’.

Gomez’s pal – Caroline also shared some other pictures in Instagram story as the group took full advantage of what Paris had to offer. In one picture, Selena Gomez and her friends can be seen walking through a tunnel while another photo showed delicious food that they had.

Selena’s outing with her friends in Paris comes amidst the filming of Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez. The Wolves singer is starring alongside Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña in this musical crime comedy.

Selena Gomez at Eras Tour

Prior to leaving for Paris, Selena Gomez also attended her bestie Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with her younger sibling Gracie. The siblings had a great time at the concert and Gomez also publicly thanked Taylor for transporting them to another world.

