Selena Gomez posts adorable snaps with BFF Taylor Swift from her birthday celebrations: 30, nerdy and worthy

Selena Gomez has officially entered the 30's Club and welcoming her with open arms is BFF Taylor Swift! Leaving Taylena fans squealing with joy, Selena took to Instagram to share adorable snaps of the besties, who have been by each other's side through thick and thin. The Only Murders in the Building star celebrated her birthday on July 22 and enjoyed a birthday dinner with Taylor.

Posted just a few hours back, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's photos on IG have already garnered 4 million likes! In one of the cuddly snaps, Sel is seen smiling brightly with her hand on Tay's shoulder as Swift gives a "gasp" expression, holding up her fingers signifying her best friend turning the big 3-0. In another charming snap, which is a selfie clicked by Taylor, the Grammy-winning singer is seen giving a gummy smile to the camera with a thumbs up while Gomez can't help but laugh out loud at her bestie's funny antics.

While the birthday girl looks gorgeous in a white summer dress with her black locks tied in a messy center-parted bun, Swift looks ethereal in a red printed summer dress with her blonde hair tied in a messy front bangs plait. Selena accessorised her look with silver hoops while Taylor opted for emerald and gold flower hoop earrings.

Selena Gomez captioned the endearing snaps, "30, nerdy and worthy."

Check out Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's heartwarming snaps from Sel's 30th birthday dinner below:

We adore these powerful BFFs and how!

Would you like to see Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift collaborate on a single? Share your personal thoughts along with lovely messages for the birthday girl with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

