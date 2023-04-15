Selena Gomez posts stunning new red-lip selfie amidst Zayn Malik dating rumours, fans call her 'mommy'

Popstar Selena Gomez is one of the most popular musicians across the world and remains in the spotlight most of the time. The 30-year-old posted a new selfie on her Instagram and fans cannot stop gushing over how beautiful she looks. Continue reading to know what netizens had to say about Gomez and her recently posted picture.

Selena Gomez posts stunning red-lip selfie

The Come and Get It hitmaker posted a gorgeous new picture on her Instagram where she can be seen donning a red lip, some mascara, and slicked-back hair. Gomez doesn't seem to have any other makeup on her face as she clicks a low-angle selfie wearing a white tank top.

The singer who has recently been in the news because of her dating rumours with popular musician Zayn Malik did not write a caption while posting the selfie. The picture has over 4.1 million likes and 42k comments even though it was only posted about two hours ago.

Meanwhile, netizens have been complimenting The Heart Wants What It Wants songstress on the Internet. One user tweeted, "She is getting more and more attractive with every passing day," while another said, "MOTHER OMG IM GONNA FAINT SHE LOOKS SO HOT." A third netizen wrote, "shes f*cking gorgeous omagodddd." A fourth user chimed in and commented, "her lipstick so pretty omg."

Some of her Instagram comments included, "what a hot woman [fire emoji] [bowing on the knees emoji]," and "you know exactly what you’re doing to us selena." One user asked, "Is this how celebrity crushes get started? [smirking face emoji]," another said, "how are you SO gorgeous omg," while a third felt, "so beautiful (inside AND out)."

A fourth user added, "I love you girly [purple heart emoji] been here since 2006," while a fifth wrote, "SLAY QUEENN SLAYY." Apart from the fans, media personality and socialite Paris Hilton also commented a heart eyes emoji on Gomez's selfie. Meanwhile, the singer sparked dating rumours with Zayn Malik after they were spotted on a supposed date night in New York City and the Internet went absolutely berserk with the news.

Even though, neither of the two has confirmed their relationship, the rumour mill has been abuzz ever since the spotting. The two also started following each other on Instagram recently, igniting the already spreading news. Malik's mother Trisha also proceeded to follow Gomez, which the fans thought was confirmation that the two popular musicians are dating.