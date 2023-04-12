Selena Gomez posts throwback picture with BFF Connar Franklin with a hilarious caption

Selena Gomez's throwback pictures with BFF Conner Franklin are often posted on the Calm Down singer's Instagram, as the two have unforgettable memories to look back at. But the recent post is something that you won't be able to unsee.

The Rare beauty founder posed with no makeup on or perfect hair set, neither in designer clothes nor with an aesthetic background, but gave memorial lane insight into her early 20s teenage drama with bestie Connar Franklin in a photo that went with the caption, ‘What do we do during our sleep that this is the result? I thought I never moved... I love you, bestie’.

To which Connar Franklin, who is a print model, commented, ‘I love you (with a laughing emoji) for serving some looks lol—the shirts are getting me!’

About Selena Gomez and Conner Franklin's friendship

Selena knows how to maintain a friendship, whether it is with Taylor Swift, who is from the same industry, or with someone who is not a known figure in H-town. Gomez never fails to hype them or post rare throwbacks out of the blue for her besties, who mean a lot to her.

Seeing the way Selena keeps posting throwback pictures from her early 20s with Connar definitely means that the singer had the best teenage time of her life by being nothing but young, dumb, and raw, in spite of having fame and being famous for numerous roles and music songs she produced.

No matter where she goes, she never forgets the people who she adores and admires, which has been proven on multiple occasions. As the audience can't stop talking about the hairdo and loose tees, it is definitely serving as midweek laughter fun for audience.

ALSO READ: Did Bella Hadid just respond to Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez’s dating rumours? Find out