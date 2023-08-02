Selena Gomez praises her ‘OG girl’ as she cherishes their friendship bond with epic photo dump

Selena Gomez posts a heartfelt photo dump on Instagram featuring her ‘OG’ girl, who was once her assistant and now an entrepreneur. Here's everything you need to know about their friendship!

Written by Shazia Ahmed Updated on Aug 02, 2023   |  04:17 AM IST  |  1.3K
Image credits: Instagram
Selena Gomez Post on Instagram (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Selena Gomez celebrated friendship with 'OG girl' Theresa through a touching photo dump
  • Theresa's swimwear brand, Krahs, became a success, and Selena supported her throughout

Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram to celebrate her OG girl, Theresa Marie Mingus. The pop icon shared a delightful photo dump giving fans a glimpse into their cherished friendship. Let us tell you everything we know about these bestfriends  

Selena Gomez and Theresa Marie Mingus' friendship 

Selena's Instagram photo dump featured candid snapshots of the duo, laughing, and enjoying each other's company. The heartwarming caption on the post read, "To the person who makes me laugh harder than anyone on this planet. My OG girl. Thas my best friend. Love you T", truly showcased the depth of their bond.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez shows off her Summer tan as she shines in a pink swimsuit; Know details

Theresa Marie Mingus journey from assistant to entrepreneur

In an interview with E! News, Theresa shared her excitement about the partnership, saying, "I had just stopped working for Selena, and I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do next. I've never really had a dream job or, like, know what I want to do, but I've always been into fashion, and I was like, 'You know what? I am always in a bikini, I am always at the beach, I am going to do bathing suits.'"

Selena's collaboration with Theresa's swimwear brand Krahs

Selena Gomez's unwavering support for Theresa's entrepreneurial pursuit was evident when the two friends collaborated for Krahs. Despite their different tastes and styles, their friendship served as the foundation of their partnership. Theresa described herself as a free bird, while Selena leaned towards being classy and conservative. However, their mutual respect and understanding allowed them to create a swimwear line that appealed to a diverse audience.

Their collaboration not only resulted in a beautiful collection but also strengthened their friendship. The photo dump shared by Selena not only showcased their cherished memories but also emphasized the value of treasuring true friendships. Selena and Theresa's story serves as a reminder to all of us to celebrate and appreciate the meaningful connections in our lives. Here's to friendship, love, and laughter, making life truly extraordinary.

Advertisement

FAQs

Who were Selena Gomez friends?
She's had volatile friendships with A-listers from Miley Cyrus to Kendall and Kylie Jenner – but Cara Delevingne, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham and David Henrie remain close.
Who did Selena Gomez unfollow?
Selena Gomez recently went on an unfollow spree and eagle-eyed fans noticed that she had removed an array of celebs from her following list on Instagram. Over the weekend, the Only Murders in the Building actress was said to have unfollowed stars including Zayn Malik, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Zendaya.
What is Selena Gomez fans called?
The fan name Selenators were created by fans of Selena. Selena is now aware that her fans are called Selenators; she addressed her fans as Selenators for the first time on November 19, 2012. On January 19, 2014, Selena released Dream Out Loud clothes with the word Selenators printed on them.
About The Author
Shazia Ahmed
Shazia Ahmed

An author, content writer, and avid reader immersing in the world of fantasy, fiction, and entertainment while crea... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!