Selena Gomez praises her ‘OG girl’ as she cherishes their friendship bond with epic photo dump

Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram to celebrate her OG girl, Theresa Marie Mingus. The pop icon shared a delightful photo dump giving fans a glimpse into their cherished friendship. Let us tell you everything we know about these bestfriends

Selena Gomez and Theresa Marie Mingus' friendship

Selena's Instagram photo dump featured candid snapshots of the duo, laughing, and enjoying each other's company. The heartwarming caption on the post read, "To the person who makes me laugh harder than anyone on this planet. My OG girl. Thas my best friend. Love you T", truly showcased the depth of their bond.

Theresa Marie Mingus journey from assistant to entrepreneur

In an interview with E! News, Theresa shared her excitement about the partnership, saying, "I had just stopped working for Selena, and I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do next. I've never really had a dream job or, like, know what I want to do, but I've always been into fashion, and I was like, 'You know what? I am always in a bikini, I am always at the beach, I am going to do bathing suits.'"

Selena's collaboration with Theresa's swimwear brand Krahs

Selena Gomez's unwavering support for Theresa's entrepreneurial pursuit was evident when the two friends collaborated for Krahs. Despite their different tastes and styles, their friendship served as the foundation of their partnership. Theresa described herself as a free bird, while Selena leaned towards being classy and conservative. However, their mutual respect and understanding allowed them to create a swimwear line that appealed to a diverse audience.

Their collaboration not only resulted in a beautiful collection but also strengthened their friendship. The photo dump shared by Selena not only showcased their cherished memories but also emphasized the value of treasuring true friendships. Selena and Theresa's story serves as a reminder to all of us to celebrate and appreciate the meaningful connections in our lives. Here's to friendship, love, and laughter, making life truly extraordinary.