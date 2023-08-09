Selena Gomez proudly flaunts Taylor Swift's Eras Tour merch while supporting BFF in LA, says 'Another one!'

Taylor Swift's hugely successful Eras Tour has become a moment in pop culture history with all the records it has broken, the achievements has done, and the multiple celebrity sightings it has led to. Selena Gomez, pop star and Swift's best friend, was spotted at the Los Angeles tour stop on day five and she made sure to hype it up through her Instagram stories by posting selfies in tour merch. Here's everything we know about Gomez being spotted.

Eras Tour: Selena Gomez spotted at Taylor Swift's LA stop

Day five of Swift's Los Angeles tour stop at the SoFi Stadium for her Eras Tour has seen a host of celebrities and Selena Gomez is among the most talked about. The two singers have been best friends for more than a decade and have always stood by each other in highs and lows. The pop star was spotted attending the concert and fans went berserk seeing her. She wore a casual look to Swift's performance but it was extra special and here's how.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez shares random photo dump playing pool and bowling with friend group, says 'I let my phone..'

Selena Gomez flaunts Taylor Swift's Eras Tour merch

In a general look at her outfit, you'll find Gomez wearing a black sweatshirt and a black hat worn backward but what makes the look special is its connection to Swift. The casual dark sweatshirt is actually merch from the Eras Tour. The actress flaunted her best friend as she shared selfies of herself wearing the sweatshirt with Swift's tour poster on it. "Another one.." she captioned the black and white image of herself in which she makes a victory sign.

The next picture was another selfie of her this time with her adorable dog Daisy. Gomez pouts in the photo with the pet showering her love on the singer through licks. The final image also featured the Only Muders in the Building star's other dog Winnie. In this image, the actress sticks her tongue out with the pets next to her. Hours later, Gomez was spotted wearing the merch sweatshirt to the concert, enjoying herself and supporting her friend.

A video of her dancing to Swift's hit song 22 also surfaced on the Internet. The pop star also brought along her tanning artist's daughter to the tour stop and fans have been praising the sweet gesture online. Meanwhile, several other celebrities were also spotted at the day five concert of the LA tour stop. Taylor Lautner was spotted making an appearance again. Others included Courteney Cox, Emma Stone, Adam Scott, Austin Butler, and Kaia Gerber.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez channels 'coastal cowgirl' vibes in rustic brown hat, posts photo dump on Instagram living life