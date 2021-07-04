Selena Gomez puts her summer body on display as she poses in a bikini for new mirror selfie: See photo

Selena Gomez recently shared a daring selfie where she posed in a tie-n-dye bikini, which she helped design. Scroll down to see the photo.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez recently shared a new selfie, putting her body on display! The Rare singer posed in a tie-n-dye bikini as she promoted a friend’s swimsuit line. Selena, who also helped design the newly launched swimwear, said that “It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because [the founders] and I love being outside so much,” in a statement.

She added, “After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple; I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white. Purple felt different for me. And we added pops of color like green and neons here and there; it really becomes your own suit, however you wear it.”

If you didn’t know, back in November 2019, the actress opened up about her battle with weight gain and how it affected her mental health. The singer recalled being a target of body-shaming while she tackled fluctuating weight during her battle with Lupus. The singer sat down with her friend, Raquelle Stevens, on an episode of Giving Back Generation, and shared her thoughts. She remembered coming across comments about her changing weight on social media and reveals it had disturbed her. The Lose You To Love Me singer revealed that the comments messed her up badly. "I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time," Gomez told her friends. "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff."

Also Read: Selena Gomez has a grey number for every occasion: 5 Times she looked jovial in the neutral hue

Share your comment ×