Selena Gomez quotes Mean Girls as she steps out in all pink outfit for Barbie movie date with friends; PICS

Selena Gomez and her friends have been swept by the pink wave that is Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The film has become a moment in cinema, with everyone flocking to the theaters with their friends and family. Gomez was recently dressed in all pink to go see the movie with her squad.

Selena Gomez goes to watch Barbie, quotes iconic Mean Girls dialogue

The singer posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram as she went to watch the movie of the moment, Barbie, with her friends. In the first picture, Gomez shows off her pink satin dress, with her hair tied up in a ponytail. In the second photo, the singer shows off her back with a pearl necklace around her neck, while grinning ear to ear.

In the third photo, the Who Says singer poses with her little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey who donned a little sparkly pink hat while wearing an oversized pink cardigan. The rest of the pictures in the thread show Gomez having fun with her girl squad in pink at the theater.

The singer aptly captioned the post, "On Wednesdays, we wear pink @huntermoreno" For the unversed the quote belongs to the iconic 2000s movie Mean Girls. The character of Regina George played by Rachel McAdams says the famous line to Lindsay Lohan's character, Cady.

Selena Gomez recently celebrated her 31st birthday

Selena Gomez looked absolutely stunning in behind-the-scenes images from her 31st birthday celebrations. She wore a striking red tube dress adorned with ruffle and tassel detailing

Selena expressed her gratitude to her fans on Instagram for always being there for her. She shared a photo of herself in a pink shirt, seated on a bed, blowing out candles on a unique S-shaped birthday cake. In the caption, she wrote, "I am thankful for so much in my life. And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people."

Meanwhile, the former Disney Star is on the brink of becoming a billionaire, thanks to the rapid expansion of her flourishing beauty empire. Her inclusion into the celebrity billionaire club can be directly attributed to the remarkable success of her company, Rare Beauty.

