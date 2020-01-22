Selena Gomez on Rare earning the singer her third No 1 album on Billboard 200: A moment I will never forget

Selena Gomez is over the moon as her album Rare earned the singer her third No. 1 album on Billboard 200. Taking to her Instagram page to thank the millions and millions of Selenators, the 27-year-old singer gushed that it was a moment she will never forget.

A while back, taking to her Instagram Stories, Selena Gomez had revealed that she was "desperate" to have her latest album Rare to be No. 1 on Billboard 200. "I would love for the most important album I've ever released to become number one, so if you don't mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me. This is again something I've dreamed about for so long," the Lose You To Love Me singer had earnestly pleaded to her millions and millions of followers.

Looks like Gomez's wish has finally come true as the 27-year-old singer earned her third No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with Rare. That's right! With hit singles like Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now, Selena was able to concoct an album that spoke about yet celebrated her past as well as her hopes for a bright future. Rare has sold 112,000 units following its release on January 10, 2020. Taking to her Instagram page, an over the moon Gomez thanked fans for their loyalty and support while revealing she found it "embarrassing" to ask them often to stream or buy her album.

Selena wrote, "It’s officially out! I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album. It felt inauthentic. Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget. All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love."

Well-deserved, indeed!

Meanwhile, Selena's previous No. 1 albums on Billboard 200 were Revival and Stars Dance.

