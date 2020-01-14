Selena Gomez REACTS to Billie Eilish comparing her song Bad Guy with Wizards of Waverly Place title track

Selena Gomez recently reacted to Billie Eilish comparing her song bad guy with Wizards of Waverly Place title track. Check what she had to say.

Billie Eilish recently revealed that her hit song Bad Guy was inspired by Selena Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place title track and during her recent appearance on The tonight show with Jimmy Fallon, Selena reacted to the strikingly similar music the two songs share. Instantly after Eilish’s mind-blowing revelation, the fans started pointing out how the music and the beats of the two songs were very similar and Jimmy decided to play the tracks on his show to get Selena’s reaction.

During the interaction, the two discussed her latest albums Rare and the songs featuring in it. Jimmy pointed out that one of the songs in the album was produced by Eilish’s elder brother Finneas Baird O'Connell. “Yeah! We finished up the song and gave him the song to produce it himself and he did an amazing job. He is obviously extremely talented. Jimmy then told the 27-year-old that she has something in common with Eilish because her song from Disney’s hit 2007 series actually inspired Eilish 2019 track.

He did not stop there, Jimmy then compared the two tracks by playing them on the show. Noticing the uncanny similarity between the two songs, Selena said, “I love Billie. That’s so cool!” Last year, during an interview with Rolling Stone, the 18-year-old singer compared her song with both Plants vs. Zombies' main theme and Wizards of Waverly Place title track.

While discussing her latest album on the show, Selena also admitted that she wanted to feature a few more songs in her album but chose to leave them out. “There's a few other songs that I couldn't help but want to exist. One of my tracks is called Boyfriend. So I can't wait for people to hear that one.” Coincidently, her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber too had a song with a similar title which he dropped during the initial phase of his music career. The 25-year-old singer released a track titled Boyfriend in 2012.

