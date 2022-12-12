Selena Gomez REACTS to TikTok claim about her being 'skinny' during Justin Bieber relationship

Selena Gomez' s past is something TikTok is obsessed with and recently, a post made it to the platform that claimed Selena Gomez's weight was affected by her relationship with her ex Justin Bieber. The clip, posted Nov. 29, featured a montage of throwback photos of Selena labelled, "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin."

In a subtle response to the clip, Selena didn't say anything except for a sad face emoji. The clip that made the claims also mentioned in the caption, that the Baby singer—who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018—"rathers models" and pitied Selena calling her, "My poor baby." The sad emoji posted by the Lose You To Love Me singer seemed to be her way of reacting to why users are obsessed with discussing her weight. A user chimed in on the post and commented in Gomez's favour adding, "Her weight shouldn't even be a subject of conversation." Selena and Justin dated off-and-on from 2010 to 2018.

Selena on her health issues and weight comments

In her recently released documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the singer opened up about her lupus diagnosis in 2015 and how she underwent a kidney transplant two years later. The singer also shed light on how her health issues have affected her weight and the judgement she has received from netizens regarding the same. Speaking about the same, she said in her documentary, "It's a combination of all of it. It's the medication that I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on even the month, to be honest. So, for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life….And that got to me big time, you know? I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit."