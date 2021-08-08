Selena Gomez RECALLS being a child actor for Disney Channel: I didn't know what I was doing

Selena Gomez has recently recalled being a child actor at Disney. The singer, 29, had appeared as Alex Russo in Disney Channel’s popular show Wizards of Waverly Place which concluded in 2012. However, after bagging an important role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Gomez has opened up about being a young actor for Disney where she ‘didn’t know’ what she was doing.

“I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know what I was doing,” recalled the Lose You To Love Me singer. At the TCA Summer 2021 tour, speaking of her recent experience of coming back on screen with an important project, Gomez said, via ET Online, that she took up the project because of its ‘level of sophistication.’ “What I’d say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do it,” Selena said. However, she also revealed to have not known much of what she was doing when she was an actor for Disney. “I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on set,” she added.

In the new project for Hulu, Gomez will appear as a New York City resident and a true-crime podcast fanatic who will be caught up in solving a murder mystery in the West Side apartment building. Revealing how she felt on set with big names including Steve Martin, and Martin Short, Gomez said she tried to ‘soak up all the wisdom’ while shooting.

However, the actor also poked fun at herself and wished she could have reshot some of her first sequences because of how she ‘developed and felt towards the end.’ “They’ve [Steve Martin and Martin Short] been doing this longer than I’ve been alive and I would be so lucky to have a career that’s lasted that long,” the singer added.

When asked about her take on being back on television, the actor admitted to feeling ‘nice’ about coming back on screen. She also joked about being cast as her actual age in the new project, which according to her, ‘never happens.’

