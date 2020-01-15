Selena Gomez recalls feeling free while working on her album Rare; Says she learned to 'Let go'

Selena Gomez recently stated that she felt free while working on her latest album Rare. Here’s what she had to say.

After spending some quality time away from the spotlight and constant media attention, Selena Gomez returned to the world of music with her latest album Rare, which was dropped last week. After healing herself physically and mentally, the singer treated her fans, who were eagerly waiting for her to get behind the mic, with some good music. During her recent interaction with Billboard, the 27-year-old singer spoke about how she found peace while working on her latest album and felt free by the end of it.

The singer told the magazine that she wanted to create songs that people could feel and relate to, whether it was about gaining confidence, getting over hard relationships of just having fun. And while the final product turned out to be successful, the process wasn’t a cakewalk. Gomez revealed that Vulnerable is one of her favourite songs from the album because it talks about the strength it took her to take leaps of faith despite the uncertain outcome of certain situations.

The singer also spoke about the process of writing the songs that were inspired by her personal life and experiences. Gomez said that she was a mess when she wrote Lose You To Lose Me and it was really difficult for her to pen down her emotions like that. However, by the time she shot the music video, the song had a completely different meaning. It was freeing. She stated that by the time she finished working on the song and the video, she had learned to let go.

During her recent appearance on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gomez revealed that she wanted to feature a few more songs in her album but chose to leave them out. “There's a few other songs that I couldn't help but want to exist. One of my tracks is called Boyfriend. So I can't wait for people to hear that one.” Coincidently, her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber too had a song with a similar title which he dropped during the initial phase of his music career. The 25-year-old singer released a track titled Boyfriend in 2012.

Read More