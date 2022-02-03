Selena Gomez recalls her ‘completely orange’ skin at 2018 MET Gala; Calls it most ‘memorable disaster’

Selena Gomez recently spoke to Glamour UK and opened up about her infamous 2018 Met Gala appearance and she herself described it as her most “memorable disaster.” The Only Murders In The Building star looked back at the 2018 annual gala where she wore a custom Coach gown for the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. While the outfit was tunning, Gomez recalled her look as her most “memorable disaster.”

She told the magazine: “While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful — but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker. When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event — my first thought was — ‘I have to get out of here!'”

Being a mental health advocate, Gomez also revealed how she takes care of her mind. She said: “I’m a big advocate for therapy. I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but ‘I am enough’ is a favourite of mine – I call them ‘Rare Reminders.’ And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!”

Previously, Gomez also poked fun at the look while chatting with Vogue magazine last year. She recalled: “I was like, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive about this.'” Soon after the event, Gomez was quick to laugh at the situation and shared a video of herself running to her car on Instagram, with the caption: “Me when I saw my pictures from MET.”

Also read:​​ After Selena Gomez, Chris Evans sparks dating rumours with Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista