Selena Gomez recommends ex boyfriend The Weeknd’s music for Coronavirus self distancing play list

Selena Gomez added her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s music to her Coronavirus self-distancing playlist recommendation. Read on to know more.

Selena Gomez just shared a list of music recommendations amid Coronavirus lockdown and her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd featured on it. As the world practices self-distancing, the Rare songstress posted a list of movies, TV shows, Instagram accounts, songs, podcasts, and books, that you can add to your lockdown entertainment list. “Here are some things that I've been watching, listening to, and reading to keep me positive and help pass the time. Hope it helps,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

She started with sharing a list of movies and it featured Invisible Man, Jennifer's Body, American Hustle, Uncut Gems, Clueless, Sugar and Spice, After the Wedding, Zodiac, Election, and Flirting With Disaster. She further shared a list of Instagram accounts that her fans could follow. She wrote, “Tiny Kitchen (@tinykitchentm), journalist Jessica Yellin (@jessicayellin), SNL's star Chloe Fineman (@chloeiscrazy), and VHS nostalgia page Nostalgia Video (@nostalgia.video). For TV shows binge list she recommended The Morning Show, Good Girls, The Servant, SNL, and The Mind Explained.

She further shared some music recommendations and even added a song by her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd to it. And she even tagged him with the song. The list included, If the World Was Ending by Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, You Say by Lauren Daigle, Snowchild by The Weeknd, The Blessing by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship, and The Box by Roddy Ricch.

In her book recommendation, she added Becoming by Michelle Obama, The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, and Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson. She ended her recommendations list with some podcast suggestions, including On Purpose by Jay Shetty, Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me by NPR, A New Earth by Oprah and Eckhart Tolle, and Get Sleepy

