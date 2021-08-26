Selena Gomez reflects on dealing with criticism as a child actor; Says ‘it was honestly unfair’

Selena Gomez has recently been vocal about her journey being a child actor with Disney. While previously, the singer and actor, 29, clarified that she was thankful for the years she was a part of the studio for various shows and movies, she also opened up on receiving criticism which further pushed her to take up projects that she cared about.

In an interview with Variety, via ETOnline, the Lose You To Love Me singer revealed that her path as a child actor was often questioned in the form of judgemental remarks and criticisms. “I was exposed to people criticizing me as a child, and it was honestly unfair,” she began.

Gomez rose to stardom with her iconic role as Alex Russo in Disney’s famous show Wizards of the Waverly Place. Previously, she had also opened up on how she didn’t know what she was doing when she took up Disney offers, stating that she only ran around sets.

However, later, she clarified the comment in an interview with RadioTimes, stating that she was ‘beyond proud’ of the work she did as a child actor. Speaking of her major break as a kid when she played Alex Russo, she said that the show shaped who she is today.

In the recent interview, however, where she was witnessed promoting her new show Only Murders in the Building along with co-actors Steve Martin and Martin Short, Gomez reflected upon how she later realized that if she does something she really cares about, people will eventually enjoy it.

Gomez’s new show, Only Murders in the Building will premiere on August 31 on Hulu. Are you excited about her new project? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

