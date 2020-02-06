Selena Gomez reflects on mental health struggle following split with Justin Bieber: I was letting it go

Selena Gomez reflects on her struggles with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues following her and Justin Bieber’s breakup. Check out what she had to say.

Although she kept herself away from the spotlight for a while, Selena Gomez is back in the scene and is candidly sharing every part of her life with her fans, even the one that had Justin Bieber in it. Ever since she dropped her highly anticipated album ‘Rare’ earlier this month, she has been baring her soul in the interviews. During her latest interview with Dazed Magazine, she spoke about how her on-off relationship with ex Justin Beiber, which inspired her song Lose You To Love Me, and other mental health struggles led her to where she is now.

She said after she released Lose You to Love Me, she realised that she had created a song that would heal people who are struggling in life by letting them know they are not alone. She stated that during the process of making and releasing the song, she learned to let go. She said she is grateful for that chapter of her life because it made her strong and courageous. The journey made her realise that she can stand up for she deserves.

While speaking about her struggles, the singer stated that she has no regrets in life because she won’t have been the person she is today if hadn’t learned from her experiences. Because of her health issues and heartbreaks, the singer believes she has become the voice of the people who have gone through the same things in their lives. Talking about her struggles, the singer said she was dealing with a lot of things at once, including going through lupus, kidney transplant, depression and anxiety issues.

During another interview earlier this month, the 27-year-old singer admitted that she experienced emotional abuse during her relationship with Justin Bieber. While she mostly dodges Justin’s topic during interviews, this time Selena did not hold back. She revealed that while she understands it is dangerous to stay in a victim mentality, she is really proud of the person she has become. She stated that her struggles have turned her into a stronger version of herself. She also admitted that her latest song Lose You to Love Me is about how she got over their breakup.

Check out the music video of Lose You To Love Me here:

