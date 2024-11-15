Selena Gomez Reflects on Meryl Streep’s Inspiring Presence on Only Murders in the Building Set That Strengthened Her Love for Her Craft: 'I Want That Spirit'

Selena Gomez can’t stop fangirling over her Only Murders in the Building co-star Meryl Streep, as the singer and actress reveals everything she has learned from the Hollywood icon since her joining the Hulu series last year.

Gomez, who has previously shared that she was in awe of working with The Devil Wears Prada star when she first joined the set, often admiring her from a distance and barely speaking to her, is now praising the veteran actress's professionalism and work ethic.

“I remember being on set with Meryl Streep, trying to shoot her side so that she could go home and have the next day off. Toward the end of the day, she said, ‘Wait, no, why aren’t we turning around?’ And they said, ‘Oh, we’ll do that tomorrow.’ And she goes, ‘No, no, I must come in; I should be there for them,’” Gomez recalled in a new Elle interview.

She described Streep’s care for others as “classy” and shared how, in that particular moment, she realized the icon’s love and respect for her craft.

Another awe-inspiring moment for Gomez was seeing Streep barefoot and singing on set, just happy to be doing what she loves. “I want that spirit; I want to always love what I do and be there for people,” the Disney alum said.

Gomez previously gushed about her co-star during a Hollywood Reporter interview. Speaking to the outlet after her first Emmy acting nomination, the Rare Beauty mogul described Streep as “someone who is incredibly talented while being very humble, professional, and kind.”

Seeing Streep, who plays Broadway star Loretta Durkin in OMITB, was particularly memorable for Gomez. She called it a favorite moment from her time on the show. Watching Streep perform a cappella on stage moved Gomez to tears. Though she wasn’t in the scene, the Calm Down singer said she was completely rapt seeing Meryl do her job.

“Just the way she commits to her craft in every way is remarkable. It was beautiful,” she shared.

All four seasons of Only Murders in the Building can be streamed on Hulu.

