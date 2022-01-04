Selena Gomez on reprising the role of Mavis in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: It’s a big, crazy adventure

Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg are slated to reprise their roles in the fourth movie under the Hotel Transylvania franchise; Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. This time, the plot happens to be all the way more exciting, as the monsters turn into humans and vice versa.

Gomez returns to voice the character of Mavis and has also been involved with the movie as an executive producer. Speaking about her bittersweet experience while reprising the iconic role, the actress opened up on how the story has been brought to a "full circle" with the latest Hotel Transylvania instalment. She also noted how hard it has been for her to bid goodbye to the character after they were done working on the new movie.

"It’s a big, crazy adventure – the transformation idea is so much fun – and it takes all of our characters to a part of the world that we don’t usually get to see in movies. We’re going out with a bang," the actress said as she delved deeper into Mavis' character and storylines revolving around her in the upcoming movie. “I think a lot of young adults have a moment when they can’t believe that they’ve grown up and are now in charge – that’s why they call it ‘adulting,’ but Mavis knows what’s at stake," Gomez noted about the role she has been essaying in the Hotel Transylvania movies.

On how her character would face the upcoming challenges, Gomez stated that Mavis would act like an adult "who heroically comes to the rescue." According to Gomez, Mavis wouldn't let her husband and father's "antics ruin everything."

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is slated to release on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

