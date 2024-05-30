Selena Gomez Responds To Boyfriend Benny Blanco's Recent Comments About Marriage; Says He 'Can't Lie To Save His Life'

Selena Gomez has spilled what the future looks like for her and her beau Benny Blanco. While responding to recent comments by Blanco on his now-viral interview with Howard Stern, Gomez accepted that her boyfriend “can’t lie to save his life.” “If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it,” she told TIME magazine for a cover story.

Selena Gomez responds to Benny Blanco's desire to have children

Blanco, a music producer who has collaborated with Gomez on a couple of songs, appeared in an interview with Howard Stern some two weeks back, where he did not miss a chance to gush about Gomez and what the future upholds for them. After detailing what it has been like to date Gomez, Blanco was prompted by Stern about the question of kids sometime from now. Blanco did not hesitate to admit that he would like to see this possibility very soon.

“That’s my next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of god kids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. Yeah, I love being around kids,” he told the radio host.

Gomez was not fazed by these propositions. While she has decided to keep things with Blanco hidden under private covers, as revealed that the criticism has been harsh already, Gomez definitely cherishes every moment she gets to spend with him. Further on, she hinted if the duo had long-term potential. "I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere anytime soon," Gomez told the magazine.

How did their romance unfold?

Blanco went into detail about how the two sparked romance. He had not even realized that the two were on their first date when they went out together. It was Gomez who asked the fellow musician to hang out, and Blanco accepted. The latter described her as the “coolest, the nicest, the sweetest, everything,” which was when the idea that the two were actually on a date hit him. The next thing he remembers is that they hung out “the next day and the next day and the next day.”

Gomez recalls that a friendship branched between the two in the early days, while the realization that she liked him came much later. “It just happens when you least expect it,” she told Time.

