Selena Gomez returns to Instagram days after announcing social media break due to Palestine-Israel war, netizens call it 'shameful'

Days after announcing that she's taking a social media break, Selena Gomez has returned to Instagram. The singer shared new images of herself on her story soon after claiming she was going off the grid for a while due to the war between Palestine and Israel. Netizens were quick to call out the 31-year-old for her behavior and how short her break lasted after the two messages she wrote regarding the same. Here's how fans have been reacting.

Selena Gomez returns to Instagram days after announcing social media break

Gomez took to her Instagram stories to share photos of herself in the kitchen of Moo's Craft Barbecue, a Texas-based eatery in Los Angeles. She can be seen wearing an apron as she poses next to a wooden chopping board, knives, a measuring cup, and a weighing scale on the counter. The second picture featured her smiling while holding a tray of food as she posed with Michelle Muñoz and Andrew Munoz, the two owners of the restaurant.

ALSO READ: 'She's open to settling down': Report gives insight into Selena Gomez's thoughts on marriage, kids, and preferred way of living

The Instagram account of the place reposted Gomez's stories with heart stickers and her hit song Come and Get It as the audio. This comes after she announced she'd be taking a break from social media because of the violence of the Palestine and Israel situation. "My heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that's going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," she wrote.

Gomez concluded, "I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't." Netizens were quick to call her out for not using her platform and 430 million followers to educate people about the crisis. They also pointed out how she spoke up during the Ukraine-Russia war but is refusing to do anything right now.

Netizens call Selena Gomez's behavior 'shameful'

This led to her posting another story stating she reiterated that she was taking a break, that she was done with it all and that she didn't support any of what was going on. Meanwhile, her short-term break has received flak online. One user wrote, "it's absolutely shameful that selena gomez lied about going on a social media break so that she can continue to promote her business endeavours but not take a minute to speak out for the 12,000+ dead in gaza."

Advertisement

Another said, "wasn't she deleting ig? Guess when she needs to promote things it’s a great place to use her platform." A third joked, "selena gomez: "I'm taking a break from Instagram. I'm done." selena gomez not even a week later." Gomez has previously taken such short-terms social media breaks as well. one of them happened in February this year.

ALSO READ: 'I think she had just broken up with Justin': Charli XCX reveals song she wrote for Selena Gomez when latter split from Baby hitmaker