Selena Gomez REUNITES with Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie; Justin Bieber looks swanky in a red beanie

David Henrie posted a video of his Wizards of Waverly Place reunion with Selena Gomez on Instagram. On the other hand, Justin Bieber was waiting patiently for Toronto Maple Leafs' match sporting a red beanie and shared some swanky snaps on IG.

As promised to Selenators, Selena Gomez has a ton of surprises when it comes to her upcoming work projects. While the first look at her HBO Max cooking reality series Selena + Chef was shared recently, Gomez has also booked her television return with Only Murders in the Building. The 28-year-old singer is the co-lead in the Hulu comedy series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Now, it looks like Selena has one more surprise up her sleeve as she recently reunited with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star and bestie David Henrie.

Taking to Instagram, Henrie shared an intriguing video featuring himself and Gomez saying, "hmm," while the latter has professional lights surrounding her. It seems as though the old buddies have reunited to shoot for something special and we can't help but wonder what they have in store for fans. "Hmm @selenagomez," David quipped as his caption while Selena reposted the video as her Instagram story. It will indeed be interesting to see what these best friends are up to and knowing their close friendship, it's going to be nothing short of epic!

Check out David Henrie's IG post featuring Selena Gomez below:

We're loving this reunion!

On the other hand, we have Justin Bieber, who looked swanky sporting a red beanie along with an oversized black tee, pink shorts and golden framed round sunglasses and shared the snaps on Instagram for Beliebers to obsess over. "Me waiting patiently for this leafs game..," Bieber wrote as his Instagram caption as he was waiting to watch Toronto Maple Leafs' match.

Check out Justin Bieber's IG post featuring the red beanie below:

We're loving the red beanie look on JB!

Justin also shared another IG post on Black Lives Matter as he wrote, "LET'S CONTINUE TO SUPPORT AND FIGHT FOR OUR BLACK BROTHERS AND SISTERS WHO ARE SO OBVIOUSLY MARGINALIZED, PROFILED, BELITTLED, SILENCED AND MURDERED BEFORE OUR OWN EYES."

