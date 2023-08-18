Selena Gomez revealed how her new album SG3 will focus on freedom from 'relationship and darkness'

Selena Gomez has finally announced the release of her new album after a four year long break from music. The rare singer was packed all this time with her role in Only Murder in the Building. However the good news is, Selena Gomez is about to release the first song from her new album SG3. Yesterday on 10 August, Selena took to her Instagram to announce that her third album under Interscope Records is in the works and will be coming soon. But till then that singer is going to treat fans with her new song Single Soon.

About Selena Gomez’s new album SG3

“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through,” Selena told Vanity Fair during 29th annual Hollywood Issue in 2023. Discussing her upcoming project following 2020's "Rare," she described the new album as “really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

As of February 2023, the title of her album remains uncertain. Presently, the album is identified by the codename SG3. This unofficial name gained traction in 2021 after Selena sparked excitement among her fans by sharing an Instagram story featuring a bracelet adorned with the letters SG3.

Selena Gomez announced the release of Single Soon

Selena posted a series of pictures both single and with her friends on Instagram on Aug 17. In the first picture, Selena is seen wearing fur and the title of the post reads SELENA GOMEZ SINGLE SOON. Below the pictures, her caption read, “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3,” she added “I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. (Kissing face emoji)”

Despite Selena's apparent music career hiatus after her success with Only Murders in the Building, her musical journey hasn't come to a halt. Addressing a fan's question "Where is the album?" In 2022, Selena offered hope by stating, "Oh, it's coming," as reported by Billboard. In the same year, she treated her fans to the release of the track "My Mind and Me," the title song of her 2022 documentary film.

