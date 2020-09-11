  1. Home
Selena Gomez REVEALS anxiety spiralled during quarantine but eventually left her with ‘sense of feeling good’

Selena Gomez is opening up about what quarantine has taught her and it turns out this time really helped the pop icon to discover herself. Scroll down to see what Selena said.
3939 reads Mumbai
Singer and Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez is opening up about discovering herself. The 28-year-old singer revealed what she’s learned about herself while under quarantine during an interview with Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket. “It’s definitely the most time I’ve spent on my own probably since I was 16,” Selena shared. 

 

“At first it was super uncomfortable, more so because of the anxiety I was carrying because of everything that is happening. I also feel like I got the opportunity to learn a lot about my country in ways that I never have before.”

 

“I feel like I’ve gained a sense of knowledge and a sense of feeling good about saying what I’m saying, and I feel good about what I’m standing by, and I’m not going to let other opinions conduct what I feel personally,” Selena added.

 

In case you missed it, Selena recently admitted that she felt pressure to seem overtly sexual on her album, Revival. In an interview with Allure magazine, the singer opened up about her struggles through her journey. On feeling an expectation, earlier in her career, to be overtly sexual in her music videos: “I just did things that weren’t really me. There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin…I really don’t think I was [that] person.

 

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez says she felt ‘pressure’ to seem overtly sexual in albums: I did things that weren’t really me

Credits :Allure, Getty Images, Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket

