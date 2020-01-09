Selena Gomez REVEALS BFF Taylor Swift stood by her through everything, not just during Justin Bieber breakup

Selena Gomez shared a heartwarming insight into her relationship with Taylor Swift. The singer revealed the Lover hitmaker was there with Selena through thick and thin.

There is no denying that Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are the closest of friends in the music industry. The singers have often seen supporting each other on social media. From Selena sticking by Taylor as she called out Scooter Braun last year to Taylor doubling up a cheerleader for Selena following the release of Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now!, fans of the singers have witnessed their friendship grow with every passing year. Now, Selena sheds more light on her relationship with Taylor.

The singer, who is all set to drop her new album Rare, revealed that Taylor has been by her side through all her struggles. She revealed that there have been days when Taylor caught a flight and stood outside Selena's doorstep when the latter needed. She also revealed that Selena's bad days did not limit to her breakup with Justin Bieber.

"There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do,” she told Wall Street Journal. “She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything," she added.

“There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her," Swift added.

