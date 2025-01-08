Selena Gomez Reveals Co-Stars Martin Short And Steve Martin's Reactions To Her Engagement To Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez’s engagement to Benny Blanco was a pleasant surprise for the world, but one of her co-stars, Only Murders in the Building, was upset. While the other weirdly congratulated her!
When Benny Blanco popped the question, not only Selena Gomez but all her well-wishers were ecstatic for the couple. But the actress revealed that the one person who was not happy about the proposal was her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short.
During the Rare Beauty founder’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked if her fiance took permission from not only her father but also father figure co-stars Martin and Steve Martin before proposing.
“He didn’t but I have a feeling that Marty wasn’t very happy about that,” Gomez replied. “Oh really?” Kimmel insinuated. The actress said no but explained that he did give them a hard time with “jokes here and there” on that subject.
It makes sense, considering the trio has grown close while working on the project for more than four years. Martin took the news too personally, while Steve was way more formal than necessary. “Steve made sure he sent my assistant an email so my assistant could tell me congratulations,” the Calm Down hitmaker revealed.
The iconic trio reunited at the 2025 Golden Globes and ate together at the same table. Gomez, a double nominee that night, acknowledged the reunion by sharing an adorable selfie of them from the event.