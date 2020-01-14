Selena Gomez REVEALS details about an unreleased song & the title has a HUGE connection with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez reveals she has an unreleased song. The Lose You To Love Me singer revealed the title of the track and turns out, Justin Bieber has a song with the same title.

Selena Gomez recently released her album titled Rare. A few of the many songs from the album left fans convinced that they were inspired by her relationship with Justin Bieber. While the album featured songs about heartbreak, love and more, Selena recently confessed that she excluded a couple of songs from the album. Appearing on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the 27-year-old singer admitted there she wanted to feature a few more songs in her album but chose to leave them out.

One among them was a song titled Boyfriend. The singer said she couldn't help but bring a few songs to life. "There's a few other songs that I couldn't help but want to exist. One of my tracks is called Boyfriend. So I can't wait for people to hear that one," she said, fighting a giggle. However, she did not reveal when and how she is planning on dropping the song.

While we are excited about the track, we couldn't help but remember that Justin Bieber too had a song with a similar title. Years before he dropped Yummy, Justin released a track titled Boyfriend. The song was released in 2012 when Justin was just starting off his musical career. Do not remember the song? Here's the video of Boyfriend, sung by Justin Bieber, to jog your memory.

If and when Selena releases the song, the two ex-lovers will have more in common. Fans are already convinced that Selena wrote the song Lose You To Love Me and Cut You Off are inspired by her relationship, break up and moving on from Justin. Read all about it here: Selena Gomez Song Cut You Off: Fans connect the dots & claim the new 'Rare' track is about Justin Bieber

Meanwhile, Selena also revealed, with Rare, she wanted fans to connect with the lyrics. "One of my favourite songs is vulnerable on the album and I think it was a way for me hoping that I could just be a voice to people who are in the same situation I am in, whether it is something mentally people struggle with, relationships, friendships, I wanted to be as honest as I could and the only thing I wanted was to make people feel good, during all the mess that is happening," she said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez calls out 'disgusting' comments after she is spotted at the same restaurant as Hailey Bieber

Read More