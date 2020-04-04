Selena Gomez reveals her bipolar diagnosis on Miley Cyrus' show; Confesses she needs a good cry sometimes

Selena Gomez spoke discussed mental health in the times of quarantine with Miley Cyrus and confessed she has been diagnosed with bipolar.

Selena Gomez has been vocal about her mental health battles. But she has never spoken about her bipolar diagnosis before. The Lose You To Love Me singer recently appeared on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded. The two former Disney stars spoke about many things under the sun, including keeping mental health in check during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. It was during the chat that Selena revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar.

“Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world, but definitely in America, McLean’s Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar. And so, when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that, right?” she told the Wrecking Ball hitmaker.

Selena reflected about dealing with fear as a child and shared, "When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mom bought me all these different books on thunderstorms so she’s like, the more that you educate yourself on this, the more you’re not going to be afraid. And it completely worked. So that’s kind of something that helps me big time."

Miley asked Selena how she deals with unhelpful, dark thoughts, during the lockdown. Gomez revealed she turns towards her friends and "communicating with women I respect. I have a few older women that I look up to that aren’t in the industry. I call them. And I think talking through what it is you’re feeling is extremely helpful, and I think there’s wisdom in all of this in women and with other people."

But there are times when Selena chooses to breakdown and get it out of her. "Sometimes I have to feel it, Miley. Sometimes I’ve got to cry it out and I’ve got to release it and take a deep breath and then remind myself go back to my tools. Okay, where is this coming from? I understand I’m a big empath, so I feel so much of what world is feeling so maybe I need to take a step back from that or whatever it is but also just being there for other people actually helps me too," she revealed.

What do you think of Selena's confession? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

