Selena Gomez REVEALS her dream to collaborate with 'best friend' Taylor Swift: We've talked about it

In a recent interview, while talking about her dream collaboration, Selena Gomez chose her bestie, Taylor Swift as the artist she wants to feature in a song with. Read below to know more about what the 28-year-old singer had to share regarding her friendship with the Cardigan singer.

It's hard to believe that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have never collaborated on a song together. The best friends, whose friendship has lasted for more than a decade and counting, have proved time and again that they're always going to be there for each other through thick and thin. Moreover, Gomez and Swift are each other's hype machines as evidenced by their social media love for their works as well as being the loudest cheerleaders during their award show performances.

During a surprise appearance on Twitch's Animal Talking, Selena was asked about her dream collaboration and it comes as no surprise that the 28-year-old singer chose her BFF Taylor. "There are a few artists for sure but I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that. It's just everything remains in our friendship. It just feels like we're a family. I've known her for 13, 14 years now. She's been my best friend. We've talked about it, for sure," the Boyfriend singer gushed.

Moreover, when it was noted that such a thick friendship would definitely lead to a future collaboration, Gomez coyly teased, "You never know."

Meanwhile, Taylor recently shocked the world by dropping her surprise eighth album Folkore which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 along with Cardigan debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. Selena took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she was listening to Cardigan as she wrote, "She’s done it again @taylorswift," along with a pink bow emoticon.

