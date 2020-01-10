Selena Gomez REVEALS her mother struggled with IVF after an emotional Amy Schumer opens up about her journey

Selena Gomez has been actively promoting her album Rare. But she took a quick break from it to shower Amy Schumer with love and support as the comedian-actress opened up about her struggle with IVF.

Things took an emotional turn on Instagram when Amy Schumer opened up about her struggle with IVF. The comedian-actress recently took to her social media and confessed she was trying for a second baby. Amy, who welcomed her son Gene with her husband, Chris Fischer, revealed she and Chris are trying to get pregnant again and they are adopting the medium of IVF for the same. However, she admitted it is not easy. Sharing a picture of her belly, Amy revealed she feeling really run down and emotional.

She confessed that she was a week into trying the pregnancy method and she was not feeling all that great. "We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling," she revealed on Instagram. "I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do," she requested her followers.

Several stars took to the comments section to shower her with love and support. Among the many stars who reached out to Amy was Selena Gomez. The singer took to the comments section to reveal that she understands her struggle for her mother went through a similar experience.

"I'm praying for you and chris. I'm sorry!" she commented before opening up about her mother's struggle. Selena revealed, "I said I'm she's feeling that way. My mom went through the same thing. It's hard on women's heart."

