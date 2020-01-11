Selena Gomez REVEALS her tattoo commemorating her 2017 kidney transplant for the first time, Check Out

Selena Gomez finally gave her fans a sneak peek of tattoo inspired by her 2017 kidney transplant. Check it out.

Selena Gomez finally gave her fans a speak peek of her upper arm tattoo, which is inspired by her 2017 kidney transplant. Back in September 2017, the 27-year-old singer revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant to treat some complication. While talking about the same during an interview with Capital FM radio Selena said that, she had gotten the date of her surgery inked on her body. She also stated that her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa, has the same tattoo.

While the singer did reveal some details about the tattoo, fans never got to see it until recently. After dropping her latest album on January 10, Selena treated her fans with some behind-the-scenes photos of herself from the shoot of her new music video, Rare, and her tattoo made an appearance in one of the pictures. “So my rare video is out! So I’m posting a few pics from that day,” she wrote alongside the series of pictures. This appears to be the first time the singer publicly shown off the black ink.

In 2017, Gomez posted a series of photos documenting her surgery and recovery. In the caption, she gave her fan a special shout out for saving her life. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed,” she wrote. Selena's kidney transplant was a result of Lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes the body's natural immune defenses to attack healthy tissue, Us Weekly reported. The singer also went through chemotherapy treatments in 2015, following which, she struggled with mental health issues. Check out her Rare music video here:

