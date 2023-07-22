Selena Gomez reveals new Barbiecore hair ahead of her 31st birthday; Check pics

Selena Gomez is a master of many arts, whether it be singing, acting, or entrepreneurship, she's done it all, but recently she's been in the headlines for her new dazzling look. Gomez has gone blonde, and it will be fair to say, she is pulling it off marvelously.

Selena Gomez dyes her hair blonde

Over the weekend, the Only Murders in the Building actress treated her Instagram followers to a carousel of photos that seemed ordinary at first glance. The initial cover photo shows the 30-year-old Gomez striking a pose with her signature dark locks. However, upon swiping through the images, viewers are teased with a sneak peek of a potential complete blonde transformation.

In her multi-slide Instagram post, the "Wolves" singer begins with an ensemble featuring a color-blocked dress and striking gold accessories. Her dark hair is intricately braided and pulled back, nothing unusual about her usual style.

The following slide, however, leaves users intrigued as Gomez shares a selfie with aggressive neon pink lighting, making her hair color almost unrecognizable. It becomes a mystery for viewers to discern her hair color in that shot. However, all doubts are dispelled in the subsequent slide, where there's no denying that Gomez is now fully blonde.

Selena Gomez to become a billionaire soon

While Gomez's blonde hair, definitely dazzles, another thing that's about to change for the singer is her net worth. Currently sitting at $800 million, Selena is projected to soon become a billionaire, thanks to her beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

Selena Gomez's thriving beauty brand is on the verge of elevating her to paper billionaire status. Her inclusion in the prestigious celebrity billionaire club can be credited to the phenomenal success of her company, Rare Beauty. According to projections, Rare Beauty is expected to achieve an astounding revenue of at least $300 million in the year 2023.

It's important to highlight that Rare Beauty represents only a fraction of Selena Gomez's flourishing business ventures. Beyond her accomplished career as an actress and singer, she has also taken on producing roles for various shows.

