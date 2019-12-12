Selena Gomez reveals a new tracklist for her upcoming album titled Rare; Deets inside

The Tell Me Something I Don't Know singer Selena has already caused a major stir with the two singles she released this year.

The fans of the singer Selena Gomez are in for a huge surprise as the Lose You To Love Me singer announced the titled of her new studio album along with a brand new tracklist. The Look At Her Now singer Selena Gomez is surely looking forward to start her new year with a bang, as the new album Rare will be out on January 10, 2020. The Kill Em with Kindness singer Selena Gomez also gave a sneak peek into the extended trailer of the album Rare in her Instagram account. The fans and music lover across the globe are thriller to get a shot glimpse of the new album.

The Tell Me Something I Don't Know singer Selena has already caused a major stir with the two singles she released this year. The fans had been patiently waiting for a new album from the Love Will Remember singer Selena Gomez. Now, with the announcement of the new album Rare, the fans and music lovers around the world have a big reason to smile. The fans have been cheering for their favourite singer, and also encouraging her through social media messages to release a new album.

Selena Gomez on her Instagram post mentioned how she was so happy and excited to unveil the latest album Rare with her fans. The Back To You singer Selena Gomez has also put down a tracklist much to the fans delight. The singer also mentioned to InStyle last month in an interview that the year 2019 has been a very powerful year for her.

Check the tracklist from the album Rare:

1. "Rare"

2. "Dance Again"

3. "Look at Her Now"

4. "Lose You to Love Me"

5. "Ring"

6. "Vulnerable"

7. "People You Know"

8. "Let Me Get Me"

9. "Crowded Room" feat. 6LACK

10. "Kinda Crazy"

11. "Fun"

12. "Cut You Off"

13. "A Sweeter Place" feat. Kid Cudi"

Check out the extended trailer of the album Rare by Selena Gomez:

