Selena Gomez reveals she is 'excited' and 'desperate' to get her new album Rare on the No 1 spot

Selena Gomez ended 2019 on a spectacular note as her song 'Lose You To Love Me' emerged as a chart topper. The singer recently dropped her brand new album 'Rare' with as many as 13 songs and it is already one of the best sellers. While the songstress has confessed that Rare is extremely personal for her, she also revealed that she can go to great lengths to make sure it emerges on the number one spot. Taking to Instagram, Selena announced that she was actually stepping out to 'buy as many albums as possible'.

In a video, shared on her Instagram Story, Selena said, "Alright, so one more day to see if I can buy as many albums as possible, so we are currently going to Target and Best Buy and Walmart. Am I like kind of desperate for doing this now? I don't care. I don't care, because this album is so rare. I'm very, very, very eager and excited for it to do...Just really stream the album!," the singer revealed her plan she headed to the store with her friends.

Selena also flaunted her new ink which is also quite 'rare'. She also urged fans to listen to her album on all streaming platforms. "So I just found out that my album is neck to neck with another incredible artist. I told people before that, you know, it's not about numbers for me, but I would love for the most important album I've ever released to become number one, so if you don't mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me. This is again something i've dreamed about for so long. But regardless i just hope that you guys are enjoying it and that it's just something that you all can enjoy and have. So, no worries either way I'm happy."

