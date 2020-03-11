Selena Gomez REVEALS she fears she will end up alone; Opens up about her self esteem struggles

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

During a recent interview, Selena Gomez revealed she feels she will end up alone. Here’s what she had to say.

Selena Gomez, who has been vocal about her past relationship with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and how it affected her mental health, recently revealed that she thinks she will end up alone. The 27-year-old singer recently appeared in a YouTube video by Genius where she opened up about her self-esteem struggles. The singer said she sometimes wakes up feeling annoyed because she thinks she will be alone forever. But tries to brush away the thought and tells herself that there is someone out there for everybody.

During the interaction, she said she struggles with confidence and self-esteem issues and is working on getting over it. Speaking about her song Rare, which came out in January, Selena said it is about the importance of understanding self-worth. While she did not want the lyrics to sound like she is arrogant and full of herself, Selena said she believes she deserves to talk about the things that matter to her. Speaking about her past relationships, the singer said she feels sometimes people get satisfaction out of hurting someone because they know that they care.

Check out the music video of Selena Gomez’s song Rare here:

Selena Gomez took a break from the limelight and focused on her mental and physical health for a while after her breakup with Justin in 2018. She made her comeback in January this year and released her music album Rare. And ever since the album came out, she has been baring her soul in interviews. During one of these interviews, Selena revealed that she went through emotional abuse when she was dating Justin. ALSO READ: Selena Gomez feels kissing Dylan Sprouse was one of the WORST days of her life; Here's Why

