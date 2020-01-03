Selena Gomez REVEALS she was surrounded by her friends on Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's wedding; See PHOTOS

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to review the year that has gone by and shared photos of her whereabouts from Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding day. Check it out below.

As we stepped into the New Year, Selena Gomez decided to give one last look at 2019. The year has gone by had several ups and downs in Selena's life. On the one hand, she struggled with her mental health. On the other, she dropped two hit songs - Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now! - which were inspired by her relationships and personal life. Selena took a quick walk down the memory lane by sharing important photos of the year. This included her birthday, recording the new songs and more.

In the process, Selena subtly dropped three pictures to reveal what she was up to when ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin walked down the aisle and tied the knot in 2019. The couple, who had a secret wedding in 2018, tied the knot again on September 30, 2019. Selena was missing in action on social media around the time. She made her first appearance at the red carpet of a documentary a few days after the wedding.

However, now the singer took to her Instagram Stories to share three pictures from the day Justin and Hailey tied the knot. The 27-year-old singer revealed she was surrounded by her tribe as the world stood witness to Justin and Hailey's wedding. The singer started by sharing a selfie taken on the day followed by two pictures where she was seen having dinner with her friends. One of the three pictures also saw Sel laughing her heart out.

Although she did not caption the image, she did leave the time stamp for fans. Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Selena is prepared to release her new album Rare. The singer returns with the new arrangement after five years. Her recently released songs will be a part of the new album.

