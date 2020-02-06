Selena Gomez reveals she would have had THIS horrifying reaction if Rare had flopped

Selena Gomez recently dropped her new album titled Rare. The singer reflected upon how things would have turned out if the album would have flopped.

Selena Gomez dropped her new album Rare last month. The singer returned after a long break and many songs were inspired by her past relationship and heartbreak. While the album has been well-received by her fans, the singer has revealed how things would have turned out for if the album wouldn't have succeeded. The singer, who had been battling mental health ailment, confessed that the failure of her new album would have left an adverse impact on her mental health.

Speaking to the British magazine Dazed, the 27-year-old singer revealed that if her album would have flopped she would have ended up in a "spiral." She confessed she would have doubted herself and it wouldn't have ended well. "I would have questioned everything because I doubt myself and that’s where I would have ended up — in a spiral," she said.

She also added, "I worked so, so hard on this album. It could have come out and completely flopped, and then it’s like, well, where do you go from here?" Fortunately, the album is a success with songs of the album climbing up the charts. The third solo debuted on top of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Rare became her third consecutive No. 1 album in the United States.

The singer also spoke about Instagram and confessed the platform is "destroying" some of her generations. "If I could find a balanced, happy medium that would be great, but I would be lying if I said that it isn’t destroying some of my generation, their identity. It’s a huge part of why I named my album Rare—because there’s so much pressure to look the same as everyone else. It was scary going back on—the first four days I was like, ‘No, there’s no way I can do this.’ What I do now is to only go on it when I feel like I need to, and then I’ll just log off, I won’t take time to explore or look at anything else," she said.

