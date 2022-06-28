Selena Gomez REVEALS she's working on new music at Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere

Selena Gomez is coming back on the stage soon! In a recent chat with ET, during the LA Premiere of her hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building season 2, the pop sensation shared her future plans with music now that she has re-conquered the acting terrain. On Monday night, the Lose You To Love Me singer revealed that she had been back at the studio lately.

When Selena was asked about her future musical plans, she replied, "I am actually working on it right now." She unravelled an upcoming record as she disclosed, "It's just been a little hectic with this, but um I am in the studio. I'm excited." Although Selena did not unveil when she was going to release this work-in-progress album, the new tune will be the first since March 2021 when she released her Spanish-speaking album, Revelación.

Meanwhile, Selena's upcoming season 2 of her show has kept her busy amid the album prep. The pop star not only stars in the series as Mabel Mora but also executive produces the show. Gomez shared that she feels closer to the character now, "In a way, but I think it's also a little bit of me actually feeling like I've walked through those moments, some in my life, so yeah, I've had that." Alongside Gomez, her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short also chimed in the conversation and mentioned how the cast also had gotten closer throughout the filming. Short pointed out, "I think it's like anything, friendship grows, trust grows and we have a great, happy, loose time on the set. It makes us love each other more at the end of the day," while Martin and Selena agreed as she added, "It's fun."

