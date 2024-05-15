The much-awaited Wizards of Waverly Place sequel has now been formally announced by Disney Channel, months after it was first teased. Selena Gomez revealed the name of the anticipated sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, during Disney's 2024 upfront presentation.

Dinsey Channel unveils first look from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

The channel also released fresh pictures from the show, providing fans with their first glimpse of Alex and her brother Justin (David Henrie) as adults. Billie, played by Janice LeAnn Brown, and the Russo family, represented by Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo), Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo), and Max Matenko (Milo Russo), are introduced in the next image.

The television series Wizards: Beyond Waverly Place centers on an adult Justin Russo who has decided to live a typical, mortal life with his family. Justin learns he needs to brush up on his magical abilities to teach the wizard-in-training while balancing his daily obligations and ensuring the future of the Wizard World when his sister Alex brings Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to his residence in need of help.

Furthermore, Taylor Cora has been cast to play Winter, the regular character on the show who is characterized as Billie's exuberant, eccentric, and overly talkative best friend. For Wizards: Beyond Waverly Place, Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas work as executive producers and writers. The pilot was directed and executive-produced by Andy Fickman, who will also be the director of several episodes. Later this year, the show will make its premiere.

The Russo children would inherit their family's magic, according to the conclusion of the first Wizards of Waverly Place. Even though Alex rose to become the Family Wizard, he finally relinquished the title to his sister Alex and carried on with his magical work as the headmaster of WizTech. Events in the sequel are anticipated to occur years after Justin starts his own family and is reintegrated into the group by Alex.

