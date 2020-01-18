Selena Gomez REVEALS which songs of Adele she wishes were written by her

Selena Gomez revealed recently that there are two popular singles by Adele, which she wishes were written by her. Read below to know which two Adele songs, the Rare singer is talking about.

One of the most astonishing songs created by the wonder that is Adele happened in 2015 and was swiftly titled Hello. Immediately, upon release, Hello's MV received the most views in 24 hours for that time and it's something that the single truly deserved! A similar chart-topping song for Adele came with the equally heartbreaking Send My Love (To Your New Lover) that resonated with people of all ages. When it comes to breakup songs, Adele is Queen B, but there is another singer who wishes she could have written these two singles. Any guesses?

Well, it's none other than Selena Gomez, who entered 2020 by releasing her eagerly awaited album Rare. During the Reflections segment for Capital FM, the 27-year-old singer was asked to confess a song she wishes she had written. "I would have wanted to do either Send My Love (To Your New Lover) or Hello," Selena disclosed as both her picks were from Adele's third studio album, 25. However, Selena was also quick to clarify, "Will never touch an Adele song in my life. I would never try to sing it," before Adele fans created a ruckus on Twitter.

"I would say those were two that I was like, 'Man, I love that so much and I wish I had written something like that,'" Gomez pondered and we couldn't help but agree with the singer.

What do you have to say about Selena Gomez's revelation? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez reveals she is 'excited' and 'desperate' to get her new album Rare on the No 1 spot

For now, you can listen to both of Adele's classics Hello and Send My Love (To Your New Lover) below:

Furthermore, Selena was left stumped and a bit emotional when she was asked to name a song that reminds her of being in love. After a few beats of contemplation, the Lose You To Love Me singer shared, "I don't know if I have one. Yeah. I don't think I had one."

Read More