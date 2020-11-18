Selena Gomez REVEALS why 'all these years of confusion and being in love' was worth it: It was a clean slate

In a recent interview, Selena Gomez spoke candidly about how the years of confusion and also being in love was all worth it as it was finally a clean slate for the 28-year-old singer.

Selena Gomez has been a big advocate for mental health as she's been through her rough patches from time to time. Moreover, for the 28-year-old artist, her music has always been extremely personal and unabashed, as evidenced by her 2020 album, Rare. Specifically, it was her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Lose You To Love, in which Selenators were treated with a raw, honest version of Selena's like never before.

While being interviewed by her mother Mandy Teefey for The Newsette, via Elle, Gomez spoke passionately about how releasing Rare felt easier from her previous albums because of the 'hale and hearty' mental peace of mind she's currently adopted. Selena confessed that none of what she's doing now would have stemmed from her prior mindset and that her best stuff is happening right now. Calling it the "greatest thing ever" in her music, Gomez traced back to Lose You To Love Me and how she remembers having a moment where she couldn't believe the crazy fan reaction on the first two days.

"I remember I smiled and I was like, 'That’s why it’s worth it. All of these years of confusion and being in love, and all of this stuff... and it was finally a clean slate.' And it wasn’t even because everyone liked it; it was just a realization of why I went through everything I went through," Selena recalled while hinting at her past relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

A happy Selena makes us smile bright!

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez to portray Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez Lavado in her upcoming biopic: Report

What did you think of Selena Gomez pouring her heart and soul into Lose You To Love Me? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×