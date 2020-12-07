Selena Gomez REVEALS why it's important to surround yourself with people that are constantly challenging you

During a recent appearance, Selena Gomez shared how the whole theme of her album Rare was about self-discovery, being alone and being vulnerable.

Selena Gomez's 2020 album Rare, which could be described as the singer's most personal album to date, not only peaked at No. 1 on Billboard 200 but also features her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Lose You To Love Me, which was hinted at her troubled on-again, off-again relationship with famous ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who is currently married to Hailey Baldwin.

During her recent virtual appearance at Teen Vogue Summit, Gomez spoke candidly about the theme of Rare. "The whole theme of my last album was a lot of self-discovery, a lot of being OK, being alone and being vulnerable, being OK with not looking like everything else, like everyone else. And I think for me, there’s so much that I want my brand [Rare Beauty] to feel like," Selena shared via Just Jared. The Look at Her Now singer added that believing in one's dreams requires a check-in with yourself. This includes asking questions like why you want to do the things that you're doing, are you able to show up for those things and are you patient with yourself?

However, Gomez feels that at the same time, it's equally as important "to surround yourself with people who are the ones that are challenging you, the ones that are believing in you." Selena noted how to this day, there are still a lot of people who say 'no' to her and even when she was younger, she had so many reasons to stop.

"I had so many reasons to not pick myself up and just keep going... But what I could never let go of, was how much I believed in myself and believed in what I was doing," Gomez added.

Selena recalled how when she was younger, she was lucky enough to find her passion and from that point on, had to go with it not matter what happened. Because of this, a lot of people told the Only Murders In the Building star 'no' and that she wasn't able to do it or that she wasn't capable. Moreover, there are still people to this day who say that to Gomez while adding that her "theme of everything" she does is "good quality."

"I want to make sure the stuff that I have — whether it’s all the business stuff to my other work acting and singing it’s important for me to be authentic and to connect to something, otherwise it seems a bit pointless to me. But the payoff is amazing." Selena concluded.

