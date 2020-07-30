Selena Gomez REVEALS why she hasn't been posting much on social media; Teases 'exciting things' are coming up

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to send out a message to update her fans on why she hasn't been posting much on social media. Furthermore, the 28-year-old singer teased that there are many exciting things coming up.

Selena Gomez was amongst the many celebrities who took the initiative to hand over their Instagram handles (the singer has 184 million followers on IG) to Black leaders so they could spread the message of the Black Lives Movement to more people. Furthermore, the 28-year-old singer has not been extremely active on social media when it comes to her own life and she has a very valid reason for that. Taking to IG, Selena shared a heartfelt video to update fans on why she's not been posting much on social media.

"Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much. I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you," Gomez began and added, "I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just... joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me."

"And, I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority. But, just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and I'm just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon," the Boyfriend singer added.

