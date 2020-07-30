  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Selena Gomez REVEALS why she hasn't been posting much on social media; Teases 'exciting things' are coming up

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to send out a message to update her fans on why she hasn't been posting much on social media. Furthermore, the 28-year-old singer teased that there are many exciting things coming up.
26097 reads Mumbai
Keeping in mind the current scenario, Selena Gomez confessed that she felt it was insensitive to post something joyous or celebratory on social media.Keeping in mind the current scenario, Selena Gomez confessed that she felt it was insensitive to post something joyous or celebratory on social media.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Selena Gomez was amongst the many celebrities who took the initiative to hand over their Instagram handles (the singer has 184 million followers on IG) to Black leaders so they could spread the message of the Black Lives Movement to more people. Furthermore, the 28-year-old singer has not been extremely active on social media when it comes to her own life and she has a very valid reason for that. Taking to IG, Selena shared a heartfelt video to update fans on why she's not been posting much on social media.

"Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much. I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you," Gomez began and added, "I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just... joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me."

"And, I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority. But, just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and I'm just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon," the Boyfriend singer added.

Check out Selena Gomez's message to Selenators below:

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her birthday celebrations; Shirtless Justin Bieber thanks Hailey for lit skin

Inspiring, indeed!

Credits :Instagram,Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement