Selena Gomez rocks all-black look in Paris, dons plunging corset with blazer in another fashionable outing post leopard print outfit

Selena Gomez has been serving looks after looks lately. From her flowy summer dresses to her stunning outfits at the 2023 MTV VMAs main event as well as after-party, and now the bold looks during her Paris trip, the pop star has been experimenting plenty. The 31-year-old is currently in the City of Love and her high-fashion looks have been grabbing eyeballs. She recently flaunted a pantless look with thigh-high black boots and a fitted leopard print dress.

Now, the singer was spotted wearing another one of her bustier looks as she stepped out after hanging out with her friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham the night before. Here's what the Only Murders in the Building star wore and what she has been up to in France.

Selena Gomez rocks all-black look, dons corset with blazer

On September 25, Gomez chose a black Marc Jacobs corset top under a matching Alexander Wang blazer as well as high-waisted pants. As per Page Six, the bustier costs $325, the coat is worth $795, and the trousers are valued at $595. The former Disney star completed the look with a silver belt worth $595, and Mejuri hoops costing $98. She styled her hair in a center-parted straight fashion and opted for blue eye makeup to zing the outfit.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a selfie of the look and give fans a sneak peek. Dom Seeley, her hairstylist called the look sleek and chic, while her makeup artist Avia Solomon called her a gorgeous human. Previously in Paris, Gomez wore shiny, thigh-high black boots with a white shirtdress. This was followed by another trendy look consisting of a leopard-printed Ronny Kobo maxi dress and a leather coat. Her fans are loving the outfits.

Selena Gomez in Paris, France

Gomez attended the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique de Marseille soccer game at the Parc des Princes stadium with best friend Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham. TikToker Noah Beck and rapper Pharrell Williams were also spotted enjoying the match. Meanwhile, Gomez was also seen enjoying dinner with the Peltz Beckhams. Recently, she posted a TikTok video reiterating that she's single. The video received mixed reactions.

"Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b*tch! Y'all be safe out there," she lip-synced in the clip. The Lose You to Love Me hitmaker is currently working on her upcoming album and is starring in the third season of Hulu's award-winning mystery drama series Only Murders in the Building. She also shot for her cooking show and released Single Soon last month.

