Selena Gomez rocks Britney Spears iconic t-shirt while revealing her mood of not 'going anywhere'

Selena Gomez takes to Instagram to express her mood through fashion, donning a Britney Spears T-shirt that sparks intrigue among her followers.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Updated on Aug 05, 2023   |  03:04 PM IST  |  656
Selena Gomez (Image credits: Instagram)
Selena Gomez (Image credits: Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Selena Gomez recently posted a video wearing a Britney Spears t-shirt
  • Gomez's choice of attire becomes a conversation starter

Selena Gomez, known for her versatile talents and social media presence, recently offered her followers a glimpse into her mood through a subtle yet captivating fashion choice. In an Instagram post that caught the attention of fans, Gomez showcased her current state of mind while adorned in a T-shirt featuring none other than pop icon Britney Spears. As speculation abounds, Gomez's choice of attire becomes a conversation starter, inviting her audience to decode the message behind her stylish 'mood.'     

Selena Gomez unveils mood through fashion

Selena Gomez's recent Instagram story presents a captivating puzzle. The short clip captures Gomez in a casual moment, donning a T-shirt featuring an image of pop icon Britney Spears. The story, accompanied by the caption "Mood," takes an enigmatic turn as Gomez engages in a brief exchange with an unseen individual. Responding to an undisclosed question, Gomez confidently says, "I don't think I am going anywhere tonight" then she looks at the camera.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez praises her ‘OG girl’ as she cherishes their friendship bond with epic photo dump

instagram/selenagomez

Selena Gomez also attended Britney Spears' wedding

Last year, Selena Gomez was among the illustrious guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's June 9 wedding, where she donned a stunning blue strapless jumpsuit. Revealing her experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gomez described the event as "beautiful," recounting that finger foods were served during the reception. Gomez joined a star-studded ensemble that included Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace. The highlight of the evening was when Gomez, alongside Madonna and others, grooved to the tunes of 'Vogue,' with the iconic Britney Spears herself still in her wedding gown.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez shells major Disney princess vibes in pristine white dress as she shoots for her food show: PICS

instagram/selenagomez

Selena Gomez and Britney Spears: Former child stars 

In the realm of Hollywood's glitz and glamour, Selena Gomez and Britney Spears have forged a unique bond, uniting as former child stars who have navigated the complexities of fame. Their shared experiences, from early stardom to the challenges of public scrutiny, have created a profound understanding between them. As Selena donned a Britney Spears-themed T-shirt and shared her mood with followers, it serves as a testament to their enduring friendship. Beyond the fashion statements and star-studded events, their continuous support for one another symbolizes a remarkable connection – a bond that transcends the spotlight and reflects the solidarity of kindred spirits who have journeyed through the highs and lows of the entertainment industry together.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez celebrates women in her life, looks radiant while enjoying time with friends at bachelorette

Advertisement

FAQs

Who is Selena Gomez to Justin Bieber?
Selena and Justin dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. They were first seen on a date at IHOP in 2010. They confirmed their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February 2011.
What are the symptoms of lupus in Selena Gomez?
The symptoms include extreme tiredness, rashes (especially on the face, wrists and hands) and joint pain and swelling. Even mild cases can be distressing and have a big impact on quality of life. But the symptoms can be similar to more common conditions so it's often hard to diagnose.
When did Selena Gomez and Justin date?
After repeatedly claiming they were more like siblings than lovebirds, Gomez and Bieber confirmed their romance in February 2011. They split in November 2012 before reconnecting in April 2013. The couple dated on and off for the next several years and even dated other people during breaks in their relationship.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!