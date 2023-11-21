Selena Gomez rocks floral crochet dress, expresses gratitude for BBMAs win amidst social media break controversy

With the 2023 edition of the Billboard Music Awards having recently wrapped up, several artists were awarded for their contributions to the music industry. Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen dominated the winners list with ten and eleven wins respectively. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez also won an award for her collaboration with Rema on their hit song Calm Down.

The 31-year-old wore a floral dress during the acceptance and gratitude video message as she held the trophy in her hands. Here's what the pop star wore, what she said to the fans, and how netizens reacted to the same amidst Gomez's social media break controversy.

ALSO READ: 'I think she had just broken up with Justin': Charli XCX reveals song she wrote for Selena Gomez when latter split from Baby hitmaker

Selena Gomez rocks floral crochet dress, expresses gratitude for BBMAs win

The singer wore a sleeveless floral Oscar de la Renta crochet dress for the pre-shot video message in which she accepted her Billboard Music Award for the top Afrobeats song. The colorful and bright outfit was made of 3D crocheted flowers and had a neck ribbon. She paired the dress with a slicked-back high ponytail, nude makeup lipstick, black eyeliner, and small earrings. In the video clip, Rema first thanked everyone for the award and victory.

Gomez then took over to express her share of gratitude for the token of appreciation. "Hi, Billboard! Thank you guys so, so much for this award. This is honestly Rema's doing. He chose me to be a part of such an incredible song. So I want to thank him and thank all of you for streaming and listening and I wish we could be there. But thank you!" she said in her speech. For the unversed, the song was released last year and went viral on social media.

Selena Gomez's social media break controversy

The track was also nominated in four other categories at the annual awards ceremony. Calm Down is the longest-running song as well as the longest-charting African song in Billboard US Afrobeats history. Meanwhile, Gomez was slammed for her behavior regarding the Palestine-Israel war. She claimed a post wouldn't change anything and announced she was taking a break from social media. It lasted only a few days before she was back to posting.

Netizens called her out for not utilizing her platform to spread awareness amongst her 430 million followers. They also pointed out how Gomez spoke up about the Russia-Ukraine war but is showcasing double standards when it comes to the Palestine and Israel situation. After the actress returned to social media and posted on her story only days after she announced a social media break, she was questioned about not being serious about what she said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'She's lowkey obsessed': Selena Gomez comments on video trashing Hailey and Justin Bieber; netizens call her 'spiteful' and ask her to 'grow up'